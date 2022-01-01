Victoria County Commissioners will approve and accept a nearly $1.5 million grant received through the governor's Operation Lone Star Program during the first Commissioners Court meeting of 2022.
The county applied for the grant in November and received notice of the award in late December. The money is intended to enhance the sheriff's office's border security operations, including the facilitation of direct actions to deter and interdict criminal activity and detain noncitizens arrested for state crimes related to the border crisis, according to the agenda packet.
The funds will cover the costs of personnel overtime, nine law enforcement equipped SUVs, a K9 unit, a transport van, 35 mobile dual-band radios, surveillance equipment and vehicle fuel and maintenance expenses.
Nearly $100 million has been provided to the Operation Lone Star Grant Program through the Office of the Texas Governor.
County Commissioners will also make an annual appropriation of funds to the Gulf Bend Center, Mid-Coast Family Services, volunteer fire departments and other entities that render necessary services to the community for 2022 during Tuesday's meeting. The funds amount to about $120,000 in total.
Commissioners will meet Tuesday this week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.