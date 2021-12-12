Victoria Building mugs
The outside of the Victoria County Courthouse.

 Advocate File Photo

Victoria County Commissioners will consider moving forward with an employee salary compensation study again on Monday. 

The item was on the agenda last week, but Commissioners delayed making a decision, saying they wanted to speak with Sheriff Justin Marr about whether employees in the Sheriff's Office should be included in the study. 

Commissioners will also consider a request from Victoria County Health Department to make the adoption coordinator position at Animal Control full time. 

The county created a part time adoption coordinator position in the summer of 2019, shortly after David Gonzales became the new health department director. Previously, animal control officers had to take on the task of handling adoptions on top of their day to day duties. 

To fund the full time adoption coordinator position, a full time shelter care tech position would be turned into a part time position. 

Currently, the adoption coordinator position is vacant.

Cat writes about Victoria's city and county government. Questions, tips, or ideas? Let me know cdelaura@vicad.com or (361) 580-6511

Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.

