Victoria County commissioners are expected to approve allowing inmates from Wharton County to be housed at the Victoria County Jail when they meet on Tuesday morning.

County Judge Ben Zeller said on Friday the Victoria County Commissioners Court, meeting a day later than usual due to the Memorial Day holiday, will be asked to approve an agreement with Wharton County to house a small number of inmates in Victoria County. Those 10 to 12 inmates would be added to Victoria's current 340 inmates, Zeller said.

"That's not much," he said.

Opened in 1958, the Wharton County Jail is a medium-security facility in Wharton. Its 144 beds hold about 1,673 inmate each year. Because Victoria County has a much larger jail, Zeller said such a move is typical. Wharton County Sheriff Shannon Srubar initiated the request.

Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr said the county jail can house up to 524 inmates. The sheriff's office is a 147,000-square-foot building housing law enforcement offices as well as the detention center.

"It's just another effort for our county to assist another county," Zeller said.

Wharton County would pay Victoria County $60 per day per inmate, according to the interlocal agreement. In addition, terms of the deal say any inmates with a history of causing trouble will not be accepted in Victoria County and the Victoria sheriff's office would provided only standard medical care and Wharton would be responsible for transporting its inmates to court.

The interlocal agreement also calls for Wharton County to pay Victoria County within 30 days of being invoiced and if the payment is late, interest would accrue at 10% a year.

Zeller said it would be up to the Commissioner's Court to give Marr the verification to take in the inmates.