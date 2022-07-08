The cost to incarcerate people is high — billions of dollars each year in Texas, as reported in the Texas Board of Criminal Justice's 2022 budget.
Texas RioGrande Legal Aid public defender Claire Profilet, who works in Lavaca County, spoke to the Advocate about the ways in which she said confinement unfairly impacts people with low incomes, especially those arrested on nonthreatening drug charges who often remain in jail because they can't make bail, costing the Crossroads thousands of dollars every day.
Texas Riogrande is a nonprofit that defends indigent clients.
However, Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson said the county has programs in place to guide some offenders out of jail and toward recovery. She said Victoria works to "seek out appropriate candidates for pre-trial bonds," perhaps helping to relieve costs.
It costs $50.79 a day to house a single inmate in a Texas county jail or prison, according to the Texas Public Policy Foundation.
Meanwhile, the Victoria County jail reported 3,964 new admissions from June 21, 2021, to June 21. Many of those inmates were incarcerated for nonviolent drug-related crimes, according to arrest reports.
Of the inmates detained, 1,703 were held on misdemeanor offenses in Victoria County, while 2,233 were detained on felony charges.
Among those felony charges are certain drug possession charges. Felony-level drugs include, among others, cocaine, heroin, and methamphetamine. Texas law considers even possessing less than 1 gram of one of these substances a felony.
"Any amount of meth is a felony in Texas," Filley Johnson said. "It is not uncommon; however, for our office to work with first time offenders and their attorneys to resolve their cases through diversion programs or alternative charges to avoid a felony conviction when appropriate."
Profilet said for those who cannot make bail, the scales of justice are tipped against them.
"You can have somebody with money and, let's say it's a violent offense, and their bond is $100,000. They can afford to pay the 10% of that to get out," Profilet said. "They don't have any pretrial supervision. They're not ordered to report to probation or anything. They're just out."
Not so, for inmates with low incomes, Profilet said.
"That same person who is poor, they're locked up, typically, until the case is resolved," she said.
Profilet pointed out that such inmates are more likely to plead guilty, so they can be freed.
"Not being able to make bail puts pressure on them to take a plea and not fight the charges," Profilet said.
She has had only one client during her time as a public defender who decided he would "refuse a deal and push all the way to trial," she said.
That client, she said, spent seven months in jail before their trial began.
"When people sit in jail so long, they lose their apartment. They lose their car — it gets repossessed. They lose their job. When they do finally get released, they have to start over," she said. "It's frustrating for them. If they are trying to improve, it makes it so much more difficult."
Additionally, Profilet pointed out that county jails are responsible for inmates' health care needs, including medications. She estimated that, at times, the figure to house a single inmate each day, can rise to $100.
Jail becomes a revolving door, Profilet said. It would serve Texas communities far better, she added, to deal with these low-level crimes, especially drug-related offenses, such as mental health issues, and help offenders in a meaningful way.
"The only person who a drug abuser is harming is himself," Profilet said. That's true, she said, especially in arrests on charges of less than 1 gram, where it is clear the drug was intended for personal use and not sale or distribution.
Profilet said she has a large caseload, which is exacerbated by poverty levels. A single person, without a spouse or children who makes about $2,000 or less a month, qualifies for representation by a public defender.
Victoria has a poverty rate of 17.5%, well above the national average of 11.4%, according to U.S. Census data.
According to the Victoria County website, the "Pretrial Services Bonding Program is designated to help individuals obtain jail release who live in Victoria County or the surrounding counties. A Pretrial Bond is a personal bond offered as an alternative to jail for those individuals who qualify," and "The cost of Pretrial Bond is $20.00 or 3% of the bond amount. Whichever is greater."
Victoria County Pretrial Services Director Nora Kucera explained why some inmates cannot make this seemingly small cash bond.
"It depends on their offenses. The more severe the offense, the higher the bond," she said. "Or they may not have any family or friends to post their bond. They may not be from here. They may be passing through and are unable to contact family.
Some are homeless or have mental health issues. We make a lot of referrals to Gulf Bend Center. We have a large population with mental illness. And sometimes they may have a mental health issue and drug-induced psychosis," Kucera said.
Regardless of their crime or condition, a large number of inmates qualify for legal assistance, Profilet said.
Profilet, who lives in Victoria, said Texas RioGrande Legal Aid is trying to get a public defenders office in Victoria. In the meantime, when there's a case in which a defendant qualifies for representation, a list of local attorneys willing to take cases is available for the court to call up.
"We are actively working with offenders to hold them accountable for violating the law while simultaneously helping them to address their addiction," Filley Johnson told the Advocate. "In addition, the sheriff, police chief and I serve on a steering committee for Billy T Cattan Recovery Outreach’s capital campaign to build a local in-patient treatment center. In my humble opinion, law enforcement is very proactive in this community regarding the topic of substance use disorder."
Victoria County has a drug court in place to work toward the mutual goals of legal accountability and personal recovery. The drug court is highlighted toward the end of a PBS Independent Lens documentary "Constance" about Filley Johnson, which can be viewed on YouTube.
