Victoria County received good news from Standard & Poors, which gave the county a very strong long-term credit rating.
The county received a AA rating for the $9.95 million in certificates of obligation it plans to issue to fund projects, according to County Judge Ben Zeller.
The strong rating will help keep the county's interest interest rates lower as it borrows for those projects.
“It is excellent to see our county’s financial planning and practices being recognized once again by an internationally known firm like Standard & Poor’s, and a AA rating is one of the best for a county of our size in Texas," Zeller said in a news release.
Standard & Poor's AA rating for the county shows it has a strong framework of conservative budgeting, consistent monitoring and commitment to maintain strong financial reserve levels.
In addition, S&P expressed possible scenarios in which the county could reach the company's highest rating, AAA, moving forward, Zeller said.
“We have a long tradition of budgeting conservatively and managing finances closely at Victoria County, and it’s especially important during times like these to have strong reserves at the ready so our county can recover quickly if a hurricane strikes," Zeller said.
"Paying off old county debt has been a personal priority for me as county judge, and we welcome this good news for our county from Standard & Poor’s," he said.