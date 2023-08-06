Ben Zeller
Buy Now

Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller speaks to members of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce during a luncheon in the University of Houston-Victoria North building. Zeller said last week the county earned an AA rating from S&P.

 By Leo Bertucci | lbertucci@vicad.com

Victoria County received good news from Standard & Poors, which gave the county a very strong long-term credit rating.

The county received a AA rating for the $9.95 million in certificates of obligation it plans to issue to fund projects, according to County Judge Ben Zeller.

The strong rating will help keep the county's interest interest rates lower as it borrows for those projects.

“It is excellent to see our county’s financial planning and practices being recognized once again by an internationally known firm like Standard & Poor’s, and a AA rating is one of the best for a county of our size in Texas," Zeller said in a news release.

Standard & Poor's AA rating for the county shows it has a strong framework of conservative budgeting, consistent monitoring and commitment to maintain strong financial reserve levels.

In addition, S&P expressed possible scenarios in which the county could reach the company's highest rating, AAA, moving forward, Zeller said.

“We have a long tradition of budgeting conservatively and managing finances closely at Victoria County, and it’s especially important during times like these to have strong reserves at the ready so our county can recover quickly if a hurricane strikes," Zeller said.

"Paying off old county debt has been a personal priority for me as county judge, and we welcome this good news for our county from Standard & Poor’s," he said.

Tyrese Boone is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. Tyrese is a recent digital and print graduate from the University of North Texas. He may be reached at tboone@vicad.com or text 940-765-6859.

Tags

Tyrese is the local government and public safety reporter for the Victoria Advocate. He also has a passion for sports and fishing.