Victoria County received funding to start building a new public defender office in Commissioners Court Monday.
The Texas Indigent Defense Commission awarded the county $1,418,568 in grant money toward the construction of the Coastal Plains Regional Public Defender Office.
Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said the grant money will fund about 80% of the program's cost this year and 67% on an ongoing basis.
"This is the first step in the creation of this regional public defender's office," Zeller said. "We're very excited to have this come to fruition after many years of working towards this."
The public defender's office will be based in Victoria and will serve other counties such as Jackson, Lavaca and Refugio counties.
During the meeting, Zeller said he is in discussions with another county to join the office.
"The TIDC is amending its planning study to include their case load and costs into the overall equation," he said. "If and when that county is permitted to join, they would cover the share of the costs and the state would increase its funding for this grant."
The next steps will be to fill 25 to 30 new positions in the office, including the chief public defender.
Zeller said that the office is expected to be up and running in the next two years at the latest.
"It's a big project, a big undertaking," he said. "Once it's up and running I think it will serve as a model for the region and frankly for the state."