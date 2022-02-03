The candidates for Victoria County justice of the peace Precinct 4 discussed at a Wednesday night debate how to prevent repeat offenders, among other issues.
Justice of the Peace John Miller and challenger Micah Patton also shared their ideas on concerns over pandemic procedures and how to be fiscally responsible in the position.
Both men participated in a debate hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Victoria Advocate. The Victoria Advocate will publish three more stories about the issues discussed by candidates in three other races at the event.
How can the justice of the peace courts work with the district attorney's court diversion programs to keep offenders from becoming repeat offenders?
The key for Patton would be communication and collaboration with the district attorney's office and applying the law the way it needs to be applied, he said.
"It's working with them, communicating and making sure we're all working in the same direction," Patton said.
In a justice of the peace court, the cases handled are usually Class C misdemeanors, traffic tickets, public intoxication and truancies, Miller said.
In the last four years, Miller has focused on truancy cases to try and prevent repeat offenders. In that time he has been giving truant kids in his courtroom book reports on where they want to be in the next 5-10 years to help them find a path to a vocation beyond just college, he said.
"That's one way that I've helped students to not dig themselves into a hole," he said. "Some of the book reports are unbelievable."
Pandemic concerns
Miller and Patton touched on pandemic concerns during the debate, such as the ending the eviction moratorium and how to use pandemic measures to expedite cases.
Patton said the evictions from the end of the moratorium would be coming soon and that they need to be mindful of both renters and the property owners when handling them.
Since March 2021, Miller's court has been evicting as the moratorium has long expired.
A justice of the peace's ability to help with evictions is limited as state law dictates some of the process, but he noted that matters can be resolved between the landlord and tenant before a ruling has to be made, he said.
A lot of times, the tenant will have the money in hand and once given to the landlord they will generally allow the tenant to stay, he said.
Pandemic measures in the court have been mainly telephonic in Miller's court, and that has helped in expediting eviction cases.
Patton wasn't keen on continued use of pandemic measures as the cases can be personal matters, and he would rather handle that face-to-face.
Fiscal responsibility
Patton was keen on the idea of working collaboratively with other justice of the peace precincts in order to save money when the question was posed.
"Everyone should be working to save the taxpayer money," Patton said. "At the end of the day, we're public servants."
The justice of the peace courts are down on the low end of the budget with not much wiggle room, Miller said.
Miller did note that he has given money back to the county every year he has been in office, with the primary expense being office supplies and the cost of training beyond his and his clerks' salaries.
Closing
Miller said he wants to continue to serve the people of Victoria County, noting his seven years experience as the judge and the over 200 hours of continuing education in the role.
Patton is running because he wants to bring business-minded conservative solutions to the justice of the peace court, noting his 18 years of business experience and his criminal justice degree from Texas A&M Corpus Christi.
Early voting is Feb. 14-25. The election is on March 1.
