Another Victoria County resident has died from complications of the coronavirus, officials said Friday.
The patient was a man in his 70s who had previously been hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release from the Victoria County Public Health Department. The man is the 68th county resident confirmed to have died from COVID-19 in Victoria County.
