Victoria County officials Sunday reported the death of a woman in her 80s as the latest fatality of COVID-19, bringing the total number of people to die of the disease in the county to nine.
The patient had been hospitalized in Victoria, according to a news release by the Victoria County Public Health Department. The release said no additional personal information would be released out of respect for the victim's family.
"It’s unfortunate that our county has lost one of its residents because of the spread of this virus," officials said in the news release. "The Victoria County Public Health Department extends its deepest condolences to the patient’s family and friends."
