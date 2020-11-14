Joshua Stillman, 39, cracking open a papershell pecan to eat at Riverside Park in Victoria Saturday afternoon. Stillman runs a YouTube channel titled "Half Bean Survival," where he reviews tools, does do-it-yourself projects and showcases his love for nature.
A strong breeze blows through Riverside Park Saturday afternoon, shaking loose hundreds of paper-shell pecans for the park-goers below. Among them is Joshua Stillman, a self-described outdoorsman who hopes to live off the land any way he can.
"Breezy days like today are the best for going out and getting pecans," Stillman said, a rustling sack filled with pecans resting over his shoulder.
