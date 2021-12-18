Victoria County Commissioners are considering reducing the number of voting precincts in the county by four. If approved, there would be 27 polling places in Victoria County.
“Most of the (targeted) locations have very low turnout,” said Elections Administrator Margetta Hill, during a Commissioners Court meeting Monday when she presented her recommendation.
Victoria County has countywide voting, which means anyone can cast a ballot at an polling location throughout the election period. The majority of voters now vote at the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center, said Hill. In the November 2021 election, 991 voters cast ballots at the health center, while the location with the next highest number of ballots cast only saw 287 voters.
Election day turnout for Victoria County polling locations
|Polling Location
|Mar 2020
|July 2020
|Nov 2020
|May 2021
|July 2021
|Nov 2021
|1 - Hopkins Elementary School
|97
|40
|94
|18
|14
|62
|2 - Victoria County Courthouse
|237
|98
|154
|39
|17
|146
|6 - Family Worship Center
|57
|30
|68
|23
|15
|30
|10- Fine Arts Center
|220
|76
|147
|61
|41
|95
|30 - Our Savior's Lutheran Church
|136
|54
|110
|32
|26
|58
|31 - Tanglewood Clubhouse
|93
|45
|112
|30
|23
|55
|34- Dudley Elementary School
|76
|21
|138
|17
|14
|58
|35 - F W Gross Elementary School
|27
|14
|29
|6
|6
|12
|36 - Patty Dodson Health Center
|1,278
|635
|939
|495
|357
|991
Hill recommended combining election precincts 6 and 31, 10 and 30, 2 and 35, and 1 and 34. Some of the locations had as few as six people casting a ballot during the 2021 elections.
“We looked at that because finding poll workers is sometimes a challenge,” said Hill. “We figured if we combined some of the precincts that not as many people go to then we could get more qualified poll workers at the ones that are open.”
Both the Republican and Democratic Victoria County party chairs said the proposed changes did not concern them too much.
“We have so many places to vote, and we have countywide voting,” said Bill Pozzi, Victoria County Republican party chair. As long as the changes are within the city limits, which all of the proposed changes are, he said he supported the change. “You can’t consolidate Bloomington, none of those outliers, because people depend on that and they have to drive far enough.”
“In my cursory look at this, I don’t see a problem in what (Hill) is proposing,” said Democratic Party Chair Woodrow Wagner, who said he trusts Hill to be transparent and make recommendations based upon evidence and logic.
“Anything that potentially disenfranchises voters, then that should deserve scrutiny, analysis, but I’m not seeing any potential disenfranchisement of voters in this,” he said.
Closing polling locations could also potential save the county money, said Hill. It takes at least three to four poll workers to run a location, which costs around $500 a day, she said.
Hill initially asked Commissioners to consider the matter at the next Commissioners Court meeting Monday, so that the new polling locations could be finalized by the time she sends voters their new voter registration cards in January.
However, Commissioners will not be considering the matter Monday. While he supports the change, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said he believes it's important not to rush the process.
“That is something that I think the county will be doing a little bit down the road, but not right now,” said Zeller. He said he was not comfortable taking action on the proposal within so short a time frame.
“I’d like it to be done with much more notice ahead of time,” he said. “Especially given the attention being paid to elections and voting these days, any type of change like that needs to be done with ample notice, ample discussion.”
