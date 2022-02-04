Victoria County Precinct 4 commissioner candidates focused on the future and economic potential of the Victoria Regional Airport at a Wednesday debate.
Incumbent County Commissioner Clint Ives and challenger Kenneth Sexton also discussed local government collaboration, animal control and the county's handling of the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey.
Both candidates participated in a debate hosted by the Victoria Chamber of Commerce and Victoria Advocate. The Victoria Advocate will publish two more stories about the issues discussed by candidates in two other races at the event. To read a previously published story about the debate between justice of the peace candidates, visit VictoriaAdvocate.com or VictoriaAdvocate.com/eedition or click here.
Airport
The Victoria Regional Airport has a lot of potential in terms of developing further and bringing more tax revenue to the county from business, Sexton said. The airport saw about 8,000 passengers last year and is moving in the right direction, he said.
Ives agreed with Sexton, saying the best thing that could happen to the airport is for more of the public to use it, so it can receive additional funding from the Federal Aviation Administration. If the airport reaches 10,000 passengers annually, it would open an additional $1 million dollars a year from the FAA.
The FAA funding would be the best opportunity to support the airport, Ives said. The county has other priorities that take precedent.
"If we had $1 million dollars fall from the sky tomorrow, it's going to law enforcement," Ives said.
The county has made "good" progress with the land in regard to leases and revenue, but it's nowhere near what it would be should Victoria get to the 10,000 passenger threshold, he said.
Currently the hangars at the airport date back to World War II and the Korean War, said Ives, and the county would consider using American Rescue Plan Act funds for a new hangar, which would cost about $4 million. However, the county currently has more requests than they have funds to give out, so it isn't certain, he said.
"Any opportunity we can use to increase enplanements and tackle capital improvement projects at the airport is a good thing," Ives said.
The airport is often overlooked by citizens, Sexton said. More enplanements need to happen, but collectively, the county can work together get more money to support the airport.
"The airport is one of Victoria's biggest assets," Sexton said. "It's how we're going to get people in here. It's how we're going to grow business because people are going to fly in and out."
Other issues
Both candidates said they both either work or would work to make the county more collaborative with the City of Victoria.
On the issue of animal control, Ives said much of the responsibility falls upon the citizens of the county.
"We're not in the pet welfare business," Ives said. "It gets very expensive, and it gets very complex, and the county government sets a goal to meet debt welfare standards."
It's a basis of good discussion, but there is a cost associated with making it a reality, he said
"Enforcement ... of animal control starts with irresponsible pet owners," he said. "It's a social problem."
Sexton said he would support moving the responsibility from the Victoria County Public Health Department to law enforcement to bring animal control in line with counties like Bexar and Travis counties. He said the Victoria County Sheriff's Office could handle the demands better on a daily basis along with collaboration with the police department.
How Victoria County handled the transparency of repairs in the wake of Hurricane Harvey was also touched upon.
Sexton said it wasn't right how it was handled, saying the bid process was like giving "a blank check" to the general contractor.
Had they not gone with a general contractor for the projects, Victoria County would still be recovering like some of its neighbors, Ives said.
Ives said every decision was public, every meeting was streamed and the documents are freely available on the county website. The county made the decision they felt was best for Victoria County.
Closing
The sense of family in the Commissioners Court during Ives' term has helped cut through much of the government red tape," he said
"It works for us. It's efficient," he said.
There's always room for improvement, but what the county government has done in the 12 years he's been in office has benefited residents without ever raising taxes — all while extending services, he said.
Sexton said he would be a voice for Victoria, adding as someone born and raised here, he wants to see Victoria grow and prosper. He feels like he has the skills to accomplish that as county commissioner.
He said there is a lot to learn when it comes to the commissioner's seat, but after being self-employed for 17 years and running a successful ranch construction company, he has all the skills to grow into the job and do it well. He also promised he will always be straight up, honest with everyone and always willing to answer questions.
Early voting is Feb. 14-25. The election is on March 1.
