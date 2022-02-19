In 2015, Gail Wright was a 35-year-old student of Victoria College completing her prerequisites in route to becoming a registered nurse, following in her cousin's footsteps, who was a licensed vocational nurse.
That same year, tragedy struck when Wright received news her cousin had suddenly died of a stroke.
Despite being a nurse, Wright’s cousin didn’t have health insurance and because of that put off getting her health issues taken care of, which could have prevented her death.
“Seven years on, I still don’t think I’ve processed (her death) completely,” Wright said.
Since then, Wright has sought to position herself in the health care field in ways that allow her to research and educate herself, her family, and others on potential health risks.
Now 42, the Shiner native is a community health care worker with the Victoria County Public Health Department, working to help bring needed services to people in similar situations and hopefully keep someone else from dying.
"If she was in a position to where she had insurance and could address those issues, maybe that could have been prevented," Wright said.
The Victoria County Public Health Department recently received a grant of about $370,000 to help close the health care gaps in the Crossroads. Wright is one of the two community health care workers hired with that program.
The grant is part of a larger $45.2 million grant the Texas Department of State Health Services has issued for local health departments as part of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's National Initiative to Address COVID-19 Health Disparities Among Populations at High-Risk and Underserved, Including Racial and Ethnic Minority Populations and Rural Communities.
Since receiving the funding last fall and hiring the two new community health care workers, Victoria County public health department officials has been talking about engaging with various communities and organizations to get a sense of where the needs are and how to best address those needs, said Sarah Cann, Victoria County Public Health Department director of health disparities.
Among these communities are the Queen's City area around Christ's Kitchen in Victoria and the southern part of Victoria, Cann said.
These areas and others were targeted because they had already been identified as areas lacking access to appropriate health care from the health department's other initiatives, such as Be Well Victoria and Family First. They also were mentioned in the filing for the grant, she said.
The goal of the grant is to help bridge the gaps that cause these areas to have a lack of access to health care, so that should there be another pandemic, the health department is better equipped to serve these communities and provide them the resources they need, Cann said.
The community health care workers hired will provide residents of the Crossroads with support to improve their health and general well-being by helping connect and register them for resources they might not have been aware were available to them, such as a local food bank or Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits if they are food insecure.
"There were lots of state and federally funded programs to help people during stay-at-home orders and lockdown who were unemployed during that period, but a lot of those programs require access to the internet, access to forms of identification in order to apply, and we want to bridge that gap," Cann said. "Our first quarter is mostly focused on listening because that's what a lot people who haven't had access. Members of these communities don't have a sounding board in which to share what they've experienced and essentially what their frustrations are."
From these listening sessions and outreach, two issues have come through — distrust and distress as it relates to the government and health care, Cann said.
With the information from the listening sessions, the county will develop a plan designed to close the gap among lower-income and minority communities to best serve them, she said.
The plan will be developed from these listening sessions over the course of the grant's life, which ends in late 2023. The health department will then formalize their recommendations to the state, Cann said.
Often times, access is also an issue for these communities because they lack access to internet, documentation or health insurance, Cann said.
"Our job, in addition to getting them access to these programs, is to build those relationships and essentially repair any previous misinformation and provide them with accurate and up-to-date information." she said. "Listening to what those needs are and letting them tell us what they've experienced with how the pandemic has affected them and giving the ability to speak. That builds trust."
As the health department moves toward their action plan, which will include a series of COVID-19 vaccination clinics across the Crossroads in early March, county health workers are still building relationships working with the department's partners including the Salvation Army, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries and others.
The new community health care workers helped out at the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent food distribution Feb. 9 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Bloomington.
Drivers lined up at the church to get food from the volunteers.
Working and helping out in these community areas that the health department has targeted builds trust that may not be there and allows them to get an on-the-ground view of what the needs of these communities are, Wright said.
"They see your face. It makes them a bit more comfortable," Wright said.
The mission of the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent runs parallel with the goals of the health department, said Robin Cadle, president of the food bank. Cadle hopes that through the volunteering and working with other organizations that they achieve their goals.
