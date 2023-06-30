Victoria County is receiving $40 million for a regional inpatient mental health care facility as part of the 88th Texas Legislature's approved biennial budget.
Community health leaders have campaigned for an inpatient mental health hospital as a much-needed facility expected to have a significant impact once finished.
State Sen. Lois Kolkhorst was one of the voices involved in the effort in the Senate as the chair of the Health and Human Services workgroup for the Senate finance committee. She also wrote and passed Senate Bill 30, an appropriations bill that secured the facilities' funding as part of a $2.2 billion investment and an additional $9.4 billion investment from House Bill 1 in mental health facilities across the state.
“Many Texans are impacted by someone who suffers with mental illness, and this has been exacerbated since the pandemic," Kolkhorst said in a statement. "This comprehensive plan builds upon precious investments in San Antonio and Austin, but also creates new facilities across Texas. One of the new hospital hubs will be in the Crossroads region.”
The hospital will be a 60-bed psychiatric facility, which Victoria and the surrounding region needs as the area struggles with a high number of adults and children awaiting mental health services, she said.
Of the 60 beds, 30 will be for civil use and 30 will be for forensic use to help aid law enforcement, said Mike Olson, Citizens Medical Center CEO.
“I attended a listening session in July 2022 in Victoria with many community leaders from the Crossroads region. I heard about the needs for local psychiatric inpatient capacity and took action,” Kolkhorst said. “Right now, many of the individuals awaiting a placement for current mental health offerings in the region must be driven to Austin, San Antonio or Houston.”
The area has seen increases in people struggling with anxiety and depression since Hurricane Harvey, and it was compounded further with the COVID-19 pandemic, said Jeff Tunnell, Gulf Bend Center executive director.
"It's a win for the community," Tunnell said. "It's exactly what the community has been asking for the last six years. It is going to be something that is beneficial."
The $40 million is designated strictly for the facility's construction and will have to be on Victoria-County-owned land or land donated to the county, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
It is still in the early stages and will be an extensive process, but currently, the county is looking to add the facility as part of Citizens Medical Center's campus, Zeller said.
"This isn't set in stone," he said. "We see some synergy there. But whether that's the route we go or it is ground-up construction on donated land, the model would be the initial funding builds the facility and then a third-party entity operates it on an ongoing basis with annual funding from the state. So, the design of this is so no local tax dollars have to go into this, but it will be built and funded ongoing by the state."
Space will likely be tight, but the hospital can make the addition of the facility work, Olson said. The contracted model would be similar to the hospital's partnership with PAM Health, which leases space at the hospital.
Given the early stages, Zeller said there won't be a timeline until the county gets further into the process.
"There is a lot of flexibility in how this is done, which is good because we want to build a facility and implement a model that works for our community," he said.
It is expected to impact the Crossroads region significantly, easing the burden for law enforcement, which frequently travels two hours to take mental health detainees to hospitals and aid with individuals in need of inpatient facility in the region, Zeller said.
The new facility will help with the continuity of care of mental health patients as they won't have to go from a facility separated from their community, family and support structure, Tunnell said. It will allow doctors and those support structures to work together to ensure the patient has the best outcome.
"This $40 million is a huge step in a direction we've needed to go for a long time. We all know about the shortage of mental health beds throughout the state and to be able to have a facility like this in Victoria to not only serve our local population and other communities around us," Zeller said. "This is a great step forward and a much-needed addition to our community and we're really grateful to Senator Kolkhorst and her leadership on this."