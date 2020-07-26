County Graphic
Contributed Graphic

The Victoria County Office of Emergency Management reported nine new cases of COVID-19 and 68 new recoveries Sunday, according to a county news release.

This brings the county's total case count to 2,964 cases. No new deaths were reported and no additional information was reported about the nine people.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 380 271 3
Goliad 84 48 1
DeWitt 501 258 14
Jackson 196 147 1
Lavaca 550 447 1
Matagorda 532 248 11
Refugio 138 63 0
Victoria 2,964 1,665 32
Wharton 498 231 1
9-County total 5,843 3,378 64
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

New COVID-19 cases reported each week

This table shows the number of new COVID-19 cases reported in each Crossroads county for each week ending on the indicated date. This table was last updated Tuesday.

. Victoria County Calhoun County Goliad County Jackson County Lavaca County DeWitt County Refugio County Wharton County Matagorda County
March 15 0 0 0 0 1 0 0 0 2
March 22 0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1 2
March 29 6 5 2 1 0 1 0 4 13
April 5 35 7 1 2 1 5 0 8 24
April 12 40 3 1 1 2 2 0 15 8
April 19 14 6 1 0 0 4 0 7 5
April 26 26 8 1 2 1 2 0 1 9
May 3 21 4 1 8 1 0 1 3 1
May 10 8 3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0
May 17 6 0 0 1 2 2 2 1 2
May 24 1 5 0 2 1 0 0 2 1
May 31 4 0 0 1 4 0 0 9 3
June 7 12 1 0 1 6 1 0 19 1
June 14 27 9 0 1 3 10 2 13 9
June 21 111 1 0 1 15 9 1 30 28
June 28 246 17 1 15 93 19 4 70 67
July 5 720 29 21 10 42 40 16 35 124
July 12 573 47 16 32 81 63 22 114 106
July 19 786 93 6 71 133 164 31 110 103
The week ending on July 26 328 142 33 47 164 178 59 54 110

