The Victoria County Commissioners Court unanimously supported a group that has been trying to remove books from the Victoria Public Library during Monday morning's meeting.
Because the county owns the building that houses the library, commissioners said they could evict the library unless the Victoria City Council heard the presentation from the group that spoke at the commissioners court meeting.
"We're going to draw a hard line in the sand for morality," Precinct 4 Commissioner Clint Ives said.
The city of Victoria did not respond to requests for comment on Monday.
"I applaud their efforts to defeat liberalism," Ives said. "I haven't seen this active a group in over a decade. We should send the city an immediate notice of eviction. I don't think it's irrational for that material to be sectioned off."
County Judge Ben Zeller said four new appointees to the library's advisory board would be approved by the commissioners court next month.
A total of 44 books were requested to be banned from the Victoria Public Library, including 21 reevaluated by the library’s advisory board in 2021. A group of parents attended the July 19 city council meeting, complaining that some books at the Victoria Public Library were pornographic and harmful to children. They did not respond to requests to comment.
The books, which are all about LGBTQ children and teens, were objected to by the group that appeared before the city in several meetings over the past few months. In December, members of the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board voted to uphold the library director’s decision to keep all 21 contested books in the library's collection.
A group of Victoria residents had originally submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library materials in the summer of 2021. The library’s director denied the requests to remove the materials or move them to a designated area in the library.
Twelve residents then appealed the decision for the 21 books, requiring the advisory board to make a final decision. Most of the 21 books belong in the juvenile or young adult sections of the library, and most specifically deal with lesbian, gay or trans issues affecting children or teens.
All of the books held by the library require a child's parents to sign them out, Victoria Library Director Dayna Williams-Capone previously said. She said the library needs to retain such books because they are written for often-marginalized communities in Victoria.
The group read from some of the books before the commissioners court on Monday. Several commissioners were shocked by what they were hearing.
One of the books requested for removal, "And Tango Makes Three," by Justin Richardson and Peter Parnell, tells the true story of a same-sex penguin couple that hatch an egg provided by a zookeeper. The American Library Association reported that "And Tango Makes Three" was the most frequently challenged book from 2006 to 2010.
"I never imagined it was to this extent," Precinct 1 Commissioner Danny Garcia said.
In other action, the commissioners court heard from Victoria County Fire Marshall Richard Castillo who said he planned to reinstate the burn ban later this week. Zeller lifted the burn ban on June 29.
