Victoria County commissioners are expected to receive $105,000 grant to purchase body cameras for the sheriff's office at commissioners court Monday.
The grant allows the county to purchase 55 cameras, Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller said.
Also at the meeting, the court is expected to discuss the fiscal year 2023 budget calendar, as well as consider approval of a company to update the county's hazard mitigation plan.
The sheriff's office has not always had body cameras for patrolmen, Zeller said, but he believes that the county is moving in the direction of all law enforcement being equipped with cameras.
"I think the public increasingly expects law enforcement folks to have body cameras," Zeller said. "It's becoming a priority of the state. In all likelihood, it will be mandated at some point down the road."
The county will likely have to procure more cameras eventually, Zeller said, but "this is a big step in the right direction."
The grant requires the county to pay 25% of the costs toward the cameras, while the grant from the state will pay the other 75%. The state will award Victoria County $105,783.75, while Victoria County will pay $35,261.25.
The Victoria 100 Club has donated $9,841.50 to help pay the county's 25%.
Hazard mitigation plan
Commissioners will consider approval for H2O Partners Inc. to update the county's hazard mitigation plan at the meeting.
Mitigation plans are detailed documents that cover a wide range of hazards, emergency management coordinator Rick McBrayer said.
“The plan actually incorporates any and all natural hazards and the mitigation measures taken so you lessen the likelihood of the impact of the disaster on you and your community,” McBrayer said in February.
The current mitigation plan is a 273-page document available on the Victoria County website. It covers hazards such as flood, hurricane, thunderstorm, wind, drought, extreme heat, hail, winter storm, tornado, wildfire and more.
The active plan — approved in January 2018 — is set to expire in March 2023, so “we’ll have to have something in to FEMA by the end of this year, first part of next year for their approval,” McBrayer said.
FEMA does not allow mitigation plans to be developed in-house, McBrayer said, instead requiring a contractor be onboard to develop the plan.
Budget calendar
The court will discuss the yearly budget at the meeting as well, Zeller said.
"The budget process, and our budget in general, is a very important part of what we do," Zeller said. "It's where we work to overcome challenges that we're facing as a county. It's where we take advantage of new opportunities."
In the budget calendar, community members can see when things like public workshops and budget meetings will be, Zeller said.
Zeller said he tries to set the calendar as soon as possible to give county offices and departments "ample time to prepare."
