Victoria County Sheriff Justin Marr fields questions from residents about bailouts and pursuits authorities said are connected to human smuggling and trafficking in the county at a town hall held at Son Valley Ranch on Thursday.
Bard Letsinger, 51, came to the Thursday night town hall hosted by the Victoria County Sheriff’s Office to try to understand how his hometown, where he has lived his whole life, was being impacted by immigration.
“I have had three bailouts near my home in the last couple of months ... it is unlike anything I have ever seen,” said Letsinger, who lives on Parsons Road in a more rural stretch of the county. “I take a pistol with me to take the dogs out now. I never felt like I had to do that before.”
