Victoria County Treasurer Sean Kennedy died Wednesday morning.

“Sean’s passing leaves an unexpected void in Victoria County,” said County Judge Ben Zeller. “We extend our deepest condolences to his wife Barbara and family. Sean was a good man and dignified public servant in this community for many years. We will greatly miss him.”

Kennedy, 65, had worked for Victoria County since Feb. 16, 1998, and had served as the county's elected treasurer since Jan. 1, 2007.

"It's shocking for something like this to occur so suddenly," Kevin Janak, Precinct 2 commissioner, said. "Sean gave a lot of his adult life to this county, and he did a fantastic job as treasurer. He's going to be missed."

Victoria County Chief of Staff Giani Cantu said Kennedy felt ill over the weekend and had to go to the hospital.

"It didn't go well from there," Cantu said. "He's been with the county for many years."

Kennedy's cause of death was unclear as of Wednesday.

Heidi Easley, Victoria County clerk, said everyone who met Kennedy liked him.

"Sean was one of a kind," Easley said. "He truly cared about everyone he worked with. He cared about the county."

"There are not enough kind words to use to describe him," she said. "I was lucky enough to call him a friend, a very dedicated friend. It's a true, true loss for the county and community."

The county treasurer serves as the county's banker. The county treasurer, as the chief custodian of county finances, receives, keeps and accounts for all monies belonging to the county from whatever source in a designated depository.

A St. Joseph High School and University of Houston-Victoria graduate, Kennedy worked in the private sector for more than 20 years, before beginning work in the County Auditor’s Office, where, he said in a previous interview, he first got to work closely with the treasurer’s office. He then served for six years as accountant for the city-county health department before being elected county treasurer.

As treasurer, Kennedy helped oversee some $100,000,000 in county funds in various accounts, while also supervising investments for the county and managing payroll for hundreds of county employees. Kennedy was able to save taxpayers money by streamlining how his office mailed out statements, which saved about $20,000 a year, and by moving the treasurer’s office out of the courthouse to make room for a new courtroom.

“I’ve always been a fiscal conservative, and I see a big part of my job as being a watchdog over the county treasury to ensure public funds are invested wisely and safely,” he said in November.

Kennedy also served on the Investment Education Committee for the Texas Association of Counties and was president of the 24-county Region 12 for the County Treasurers Association of Texas from 2008-2017. He was married to Barbara Gardner Adcock Kennedy and had one daughter and two grandchildren.

He played an active role on the Victoria City-County Credit Union Board and served for years on the Local Emergency Planning Committee. He was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.