Workforce job fair
Buy Now

Shiiana Godwin, middle, and others listen to a spokesperson at the SpireTek International booth during a Texas Workforce Solutions job fair held at the Victoria Emerging Technology Complex in November 2019.

 Advocate File Photo

Unemployment is plateauing in the region after spiking during the early months of the pandemic.

"I think there's going to be a certain degree of cautious optimism in bringing people back," said Mike Milson, an employment expert with Workforce Solutions Golden Crescent, on Sunday.

Victoria County employment

Month Employment Unemployment Unemployment Rate
January 41,074 1,685 3.9
February 41,147 1,630 3.8
March 39,719 2,297 5.5
April 33,204 5,607 14.4
May 34,659 5,147 12.9
June 37,373 3,605 8.8
July 38,111 3,978 9.5
August 39,604 3,190 7.5
September 38,872 3,711 8.7
October 38,945 3,068 7.3
November 38,731 3,754 8.8

Recommended For You


Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.