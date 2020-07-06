Victoria County’s veteran services officer has received an award from the Texas Veterans Commission for her work serving area veterans.
Victoria County commissioners on Monday applauded Eva Painter when presenting her the commission’s Veterans Team Impact 2019 award. The presentation of the award was an exciting opportunity for the court to recognize someone in the county “who really shines in their role,” said County Judge Ben Zeller.
The award is given to those who go above and beyond normal scope of responsibilities to improve veteran services, Zeller said. Painter was awarded largely because of her efforts implementing new software that has helped local veterans receive their benefits sooner.
