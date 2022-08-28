Roland and JoAnn Albrecht have been married 68 years. The couple cut a rug Sunday at Go Western Dance Community’s Country and Western Dance, circling the dance floor several times.

JoAnn Albrecht’s shining silver flats two-stepped across the wooden floor without missing a beat.

Go Western hosted Sunday afternoon’s dance at Club Westerner, 1005 W. Constitution St. About 60 people attended, including the Albrechts, Roland, 88, and JoAnn, 85.

The couple are from Victoria. They met almost 70 years ago at Mary’s Drive-In, they said, a place long gone from Victoria. Roland Albrecht worked for the city of Victoria for 42 years as a grid operator.

The couple have three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

As they stepped across the dance floor, they smiled and teased one another.

JoAnn said they’d been married “too long” with a smile and a wink.

The Go Western Dance Community had 102 members before the COVID-19 pandemic first broke out, organizer Charlene Pennington said. The community is down to 27 members.

Many guests joined the dance, which was kicked off by a performance of Darius Rucker’s “Wagon Wheel” by the Stephanie Ross and the Southern Drive Band.

The band recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary, Ross said, and also released it’s first single, “Wild Weekend Nights,” which can be downloaded from several streaming platforms.

Ross was born into a military family in California, but was raised in Victoria. Her father is Col. Mike Petrash who organizes Victoria’s Field of Honor as part of the Warrior Weekend event.

Her grandfather played in a dancehall band, she said. She’s continuing the legacy by playing for older folks from time to time, just like her grandfather did, she said.

She plays a variety of venues all over the Crossroads. The band has a Facebook page and can by hired for events. The band played at Aero Crafters Aug. 19.

Pennington said the Go Western Dance Community is aging and losing many members. She hopes to keep the organization going long enough to host a few more dances.

The Albrechts said they will come to each of the future dances as they are able. They’ll get their next chance in September, Pennington said.