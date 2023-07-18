As cars flow up and down Navarro Street during the lunch hour rush, Victoria residents have seen a new restaurant join their options in the form of the food truck called The Vietnamese Cuisine.
Started by Victoria couple Rudy Rivera, 56, and Angela Lam, 33, earlier in July, the two hope to grow their business and provide a cuisine rarely seen in the Crossroads.
For the last few months, the couple had prepared their menu for family and friends before they launched the truck, Rivera said.
Each week Lam, who cooks the food, has a special in mind that she wants to cook. Rivera puts it on the whiteboard menu, such as bánh khọt, savory Vietnamese mini-pancakes, and bún riêu, a rice and noodle soup.
"She cooks them, and I got to look them up, how to spell and what it is," Rivera said.
In the three weeks the restaurant has been open, one of those specials, Spicy Chicken Curry, was so popular it’s now on the main menu.
Each day people drive up to the food truck curious about the food. Some get out to take a closer look at the menu, while others stay in their car and look to stay out of the heat as much as possible.
Rivera goes up to each of them, taking their order as Lam cooks away in the truck, preparing dishes like Phở, fried dumplings and more.
"I've known Rudy half my life," Victoria resident Danielle Munselle said. "He brought Lam in. They came by and told us what they were going to be doing and they brought us a few samples and ever since then, we were hooked."
Now Munselle, 50, gets her Vietnamese fix from the couples' food truck at least twice a week.
"It's all fresh," she said. "I've hated dumplings all my life because of the texture, but the way (Lam) makes them and how fresh they are, I can't get enough."
They try to get things locally as much as possible, but sometimes they have to go to Houston to get precisely what they need ingredient-wise to bring everything together, Rivera said.
"These are meals that are traditional Vietnamese food that people don't eat here. You have to go up to Houston, San Antonio, the big cities," he said. "We're bringing the big city to Victoria-Crossroads ... food people can try and experience for themselves."
The business has already amassed a following with about 120 repeat customers, Rivera said.
"The whole paycheck is going into this," he said.
Down the road, as the business grows, they will look at getting a brick and motor location, Rivera said. However, it all depends on the demand.
As for the customers, they'll keep coming for delicious food that is hard to come by in the Crossroads.
"We don't really have something like this too often around here," Victoria resident Morris Valentine said. "So you go to take a moment and enjoy it and be happy, full and satisfied."