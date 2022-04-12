Victoria disaster relief organization receives huge donation

Victoria County Long-Term Recovery Group received a truckload of cleaning supplies on Tuesday intended for those in need.

The supplies — packs of Dawn and Mr. Clean disinfecting wipes — came from Good360, an organization that works to distribute donated goods. They are worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, said Rick Villa, executive director of the recovery group. The purpose of the recovery group is to assist the community with disaster response and recovery, Villa said.

“The value on this donation is over $200,000,” Villa said. “And it’s going to be available to the public.”

The organization still has to process the donation and conduct an inventory of items before they can be distributed to those in need, he said.

Villa called Good360 the “Costco for nonprofit organizations.” Previously Good360 has donated cordless blinds, futons, humidifiers, treadmills and bicycles to the recovery group.

“Last year, we had submitted paperwork to (Good360) asking them for plumbing supplies,” Villa said. “They communicated with Lowe’s at the corporate level and they were able to to secure us donations of plumbing supplies.”

The recovery group was formed to aid disaster response and recovery efforts after Hurricane Harvey in 2017, Villa said. Since then, it has broadened its scope to assist in recovery from the 2021 winter storm and from COVID-19.

Aid comes in a variety of forms, and can consist of new plumbing, a new water heater, new flooring, repair to interior walls and more.

One of the recovery group’s largest projects is Hope Meadows, a housing development in Bloomington built specifically for families affected by Hurricane Harvey. The project cost $4.6 million and was a partnership of national, faith-based nonprofits and local groups, including the Mennonite Disaster Service, Disaster Aid Ohio and Golden Crescent Habitat for Humanity, among others, according to previous reporting.

To apply for assistance, Villa said, community members can first fill out an intake form, and then a member of the organization will ask them a series of questions to determine if they can provide assistance. If assistance can be provided, a contractor will be sent out to assess the home.