Penny Buccholz works with her miniature Schnauzer Scarlett in a group learning the basics of dog obedience during a class hosted by the Victoria Dog Obedience Club in the back parking lot at Citizens Healthplex Tuesday night.
Karen Vickery holds her Labradoodle before doing an exercise in the advanced group during a class hosted by the Victoria Dog Obedience Club in the back parking lot at Citizens Healthplex Tuesday night.
Instructor Michelle Green, right, talks with Cody Glover as he works with his dog Bentley during a class hosted by the Victoria Dog Obedience Club in the back parking lot at Citizens Healthplex Tuesday night.
A group of roughly 10 pairs of puppies and owners gathered in the Citizens Healthplex parking lot for the Victoria Dog Obedience Club's basic puppy obedience class Monday evening. Some had never been to a dog obedience course before. Others were longtime members of the club, returning with their newest puppy.
Owners worked through various commands with their young dogs — "sit," "watch me" and "come." Occasionally, a breeze or passing car or even another puppy would distract the animals, causing them to leap off in various directions.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
