The pandemic may have clouded seniors’ views of what the future holds, but Victoria East High School’s class of 2020 didn’t let that discourage them from being excited about the rest of their lives.

Graduating senior Ashanti Bryant said she was excited to be walking across the stage at Memorial Stadium because it represented turning the page on a new chapter in life.

“There’s a lot of things I want to do in my life, and a lot of places I want to go,” said Bryant, who wore multiple tassels and a stole across her shoulders as she crossed the stage Wednesday night. “This is the last part of this chapter, and I’m opening a new one.”

