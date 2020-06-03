Victoria East High School graduate Maurilio Fuentez hugs his grandfather, Fernando Hernandez, after walking the stage at the school's graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium. The school's first part of its graduation was Wednesday.
Students come up to their lanes to walk across the field at Memorial Stadium during Victoria East High School’s graduation ceremony. Students and parents were split up into two lanes and parents walked parallel with their graduate on the field as they come up to the stage to get their diploma. The first night of East's ceremony was Wednesday.
Victoria East High School graduate Maurilio Fuentez hugs his grandfather, Fernando Hernandez, after walking the stage at the school's graduation ceremony at Memorial Stadium. The school's first part of its graduation was Wednesday.
Students come up to their lanes to walk across the field at Memorial Stadium during Victoria East High School’s graduation ceremony. Students and parents were split up into two lanes and parents walked parallel with their graduate on the field as they come up to the stage to get their diploma. The first night of East's ceremony was Wednesday.
The pandemic may have clouded seniors’ views of what the future holds, but Victoria East High School’s class of 2020 didn’t let that discourage them from being excited about the rest of their lives.
Graduating senior Ashanti Bryant said she was excited to be walking across the stage at Memorial Stadium because it represented turning the page on a new chapter in life.
“There’s a lot of things I want to do in my life, and a lot of places I want to go,” said Bryant, who wore multiple tassels and a stole across her shoulders as she crossed the stage Wednesday night. “This is the last part of this chapter, and I’m opening a new one.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.