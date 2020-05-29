Victoria East High School valedictorian {span}Sadie Duran{/span} poses for a portrait on the tennis court at Victoria College. Duran has played tennis for six years and was on the varsity team throughout all four years of high school.
Victoria East High School valedictorian Sadie Duranthrows her graduation cap into the air on the tennis court at Victoria College. Duran said she plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin after graduation.
