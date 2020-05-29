Sadie Duran, 18, will be the first in her family to attend college in the fall.

Duran is the Victoria East High School valedictorian, and she will graduate Saturday during a virtual ceremony.

“It was kind of expected,” Duran said about being valedictorian. “But at the same time I’m super proud of myself.”

Samantha Douty is the education reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She grew up in Corpus Christi and graduated from UT-Arlington with a bachelor's in journalism.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.