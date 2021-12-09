When the curtain fell, almost 500 Victoria third and fourth graders erupted into a deafening, theater-shaking applause.
“It was pure magic for them, pure joy ... loud joy,” said Veronica Vallyo-Cano, soon after the performance.
Thursday morning, the children attended two special performances of the Victoria Ballet Theatre’s “The Nutcracker” at the Victoria College’s Leo J. Welder Center after the production was scaled down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, the kids in attendance voiced their approval for the ballet’s return with a tumult of passionate cheers, hoots and hollers.
The massive response reminded Vallyo-Cano, a Victoria Ballet Theatre board member and “Nutcracker” alumnus, of a rock concert, she said.
“For a lot of them, this is the first time they have ever seen a theatrical performance,” she said.
Like years in the past, this production could not have been possible without the help of almost 200 local cast members as well as their family members and friends who put in countless hours of work to make everything perfect.
In fact, Ellison High, a 17-year-old Victoria East High School senior who played Clara this year, said she had even started dreaming about the ballet.
High is the youngest of four sisters who each played various roles over several decades.
“It’s a lot to live up to,” she said.
Victoria’s “Nutcracker” production is known for punching above its weight class, and that’s in part because of the dedication of those involved, she said.
High estimated she had put in that week at least 30 hours of work, an estimate she later said was probably on the short side.
Although there are certainly many tough times leading up to opening day, the work is easy because it provides her and others involved with an incomparable feeling.
“There is nothing that gives me more joy than being up on that stage and performing for these kids,” she said. “It’s so much fun hearing their reactions. There is no better feeling.”
Brenda Serrata Tally, artistic director for the ballet, noted her cast seemed to be feeding off the crowd’s fever-pitch energy.
“They don’t react like that even for TV,” she said of the crowd.
Moments after the curtain fell, the theater filled with the chatter of hundreds of excited children still buzzing from the performance.
Among them was Oliver Jones, a 9-year-old Shields Elementary School student who couldn’t help himself from gushing about the ballet.
“It was amazing,” he said. “I love ballet.”
That’s not surprising, said Anthoney Saenz, music teacher at Shields. But given the proper context, it’s easy for kids to fall in love with performing arts.
“You show them the correct way to enjoy it,” Saenz said. “It’s not something they are used to. It’s something you teach them.”
Before attending, Saenz’s students learned not only about the ballet’s history but also a lot more. Together, they read the story, learned about traditional dances around the world and even proper theater decorum.
But perhaps most importantly, the performance taught kids in attendance the joys of appreciating “The Nutcracker,” ballet, theater and art itself.
Those lessons are unfortunately not some that every student has the opportunity to be around.
“I spent a long time in college learning about this stuff,” he said. “But I didn’t have these experiences at a young age, so I like being able to show that to them that.”
