The Victoria's Farmers' Market will ask Victoria County Commissioners Monday to extend their lease of the Dr. Pattie Dodson Public Health Center parking lot to allow them to hold a market on Wednesdays as well as their usual Saturdays.
"It was an idea brought forth by the farmers, talked about at our vendor meeting and overwhelmingly supported," said Meredith Byrd, the market manager.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
