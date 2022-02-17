When Hurricane Harvey tore through Ernie Byrd’s home, decimating his shop and flooding his house, the 69 year old said he went through a stage of depression and put on about 70 pounds.
Eight months later with the extra weight, Byrd noticed he had more difficulty grocery shopping while resting his arms over the handles of his shopping cart.
“I looked around and about a third of the other people were doing the same thing,” Byrd said. “And I got to thinking, ‘Boy, we need some handles or something.’”
A welder for most of his life, Byrd was then off to the drawing board to create an invention.
His invention, the Shopping Cart Armrest Handles, which was issued a U.S. patent last year, is a tool that has the potential to assist millions of partially disabled people across the country as they do their grocery shopping, Byrd said. So far, the handles are not for sale to the general public, but Byrd and his son said they hope the invention will one day be widely available.
Even though people can opt for an electric scooter, they would still have to lean over and hold onto the basket, he said.
“These handles here will support about 30% of their body weight and take it off their ankles and their knees,” Ernie said. “And it helps with their balance.”
His first attempt to solve the issue was simple.He placed an exercise roll on a shopping cart for extra comfort. The idea, however, was elementary and didn’t solve the problem of people slouching over their shopping cart, instead of standing up straight, he said.
“This is about the tenth style that we’ve had, and this is by far the best. They adjust so easily. They’re strong, so you can put all your weight on it, and it won’t tip the basket back,” Byrd said. “It also restores people’s dignity, so they can stand up straight and be eye level with other people instead of looking down at the basket.”
The invention is especially useful for people who have bad ankles, knees and backs or people who are suffering from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, Byrd said.
Byrd then enlisted the help of his son, Chad Byrd, of Victoria, to build on the model using his knowledge of 3D modeling. In a room that was converted into a workshop, the father-son duo began thinking about ways to improve on the armrest handles.
“He was asking for my opinion, and I was trying it out, and I think these really need to be adjustable because it was kind of fixed in place,” the younger Byrd said. “And so we started brainstorming ideas.”
Approved as a U.S. patent on July 13, the current prototype uses auxiliary handles attached to a shopping cart in pairs. Each handle consists of a telescopically extendable vertical tube connected to a horizontal tube that can serve as an armrest. A locking mechanism then secures the upper tube to compensate for a person’s height.
With a solid prototype in place, the two hope to license the rights to a shopping cart manufacturer to start the process of getting the shopping cart handles to be mass produced all across the nation. Or they could sell the patent outright, depending on the terms.
Already, the invention has received about $25,000 from 70 investors who include friends, acquaintances and business people in Victoria.
But for the father-son duo, the motivation for the invention is ultimately to help people get back on their feet and be able to return to in-store shopping.
“Many people want to get back in the stores and shop that are unable to because their knees won’t hold up. (As for) me, in two minutes I’m out, but with this I can walk around the whole store,” Ernie Byrd said.
“You can imagine somebody, let’s say they’re getting old, getting arthritic knees, it doesn’t take much to automatically have a sedentary lifestyle. Things can run away from you. If you start sitting around, you’re going to gain weight, and you’re going to have heart conditions. If we can get people out of the house and walking around the store — that’s going to change your lifestyle pretty drastically,” said Byrd’s son.
