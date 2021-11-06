Crossing his fingers it would start, Jeff Jones turned the ignition key of a 1950s-era fire truck while his audience — all retired Victoria firefighters who previously manned that truck in the 50s and 60s — watched in anticipation.
The engine slowly sputtered to life and turned over before rising to a steady idle, meaning the 'old girl', as Jones called it, was ready to go. He sounded the truck's siren to celebrate.
"Man, those old International engines never quit, do they?" said Benny Ruiz, 76, who worked at the department for more than three decades. "It's amazing this thing is still running."
Jones, a volunteer with the Texas Fire Museum in Dallas who restored the truck, brought the relic to Victoria for the Victoria Fire Department's 150th-anniversary celebration, which attracted current and retired firefighters and residents to the department's Salem Road station on Saturday.
Attendees heard from elected officials, Fire Chief Tracy Fox and even mid-1880 Victoria County Volunteer Fire Department Fire Chief Vincent Fritz, who was portrayed by Mike Williams. Fritz is often credited with starting the department, which began as a 'bucket brigade' to combat several fires that destroyed large stretches of land.
"The department I started has been going strong for 150 years," said Williams, who will also portray the founding member of the department for the upcoming 2021 cemetery tour hosted by Victoria Preservation Inc. "I expect it will keep going for 150 more."
After an oral reading of the department's history and Mayor Jeff Bauknight issued a proclamation declaring November as Victoria Fire Department month, attendees were treated to birthday cakes bearing the fire department's seal. The candles on the cake were blown out by department retirees armed with compressed air cans decorated like fire extinguishers.
From there, they were free to roam Station 4, which housed a 1920s-era fire truck and a 1950s-era fire truck next to a modern-day fire engine and displays detailing the department's long history.
Outside, city and county officials set up booths and offered an inflatable bounce house, snow cone truck and other festivities for parents and their kids.
Ruiz, the retired firefighter, shared old stories with his previous colleagues near the fire trucks. As the old fire crew huddled around the truck, Joe Zach, 87, said he was surprised to see them all.
"I had heard something about the truck going to Dallas, but I never thought I would see it again ... I didn't think I would see anyone one of them again," the longtime Victoria resident said of his former colleagues. "It is good to see what we started is still going stronger than never."
