House fire on Caroline Street
Victoria Fire Department is working to extinguish a fire in the 1200 block of Caroline Street.

 By Geoff Sloan | gsloan@vicad.com

The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to a house fire at about 7:30 p.m. Sunday as flames engulfed much of the one-story house in the 1200 block of Caroline Street. 

AEP Electric also responded to cut the electricity to the house.

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

