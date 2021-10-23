A Victoria firefighter is on administrative leave after he was arrested by U.S. Marshal Service officers this week on felony fraud charges, according to federal and city officials on Saturday.
On Thursday, Spencer Allen Craig, 41, of Rockport, was arrested at 8:45 a.m. on a warrant charging him with securities fraud valued at less than $10,000; misapplication of fiduciary property valued at $2,500 - $30,000; and enhanced theft of a person, according to jail records.
Chase writes about crime and courts for the Victoria Advocate. He grew up in the Dallas–Fort Worth area before attending Texas State University, where he earned a bachelor's degree in mass communication and journalism.
