Victoria’s annual Fourth of July fireworks show has been postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The decision is a response to the high rate of community transmission of COVID-19 and new infections within Victoria County, according to a city news release. On Monday, Victoria County saw its largest single-day spike of 146 new confirmed cases.
“We understand that the Fourth of July fireworks show is an important tradition for many people in Victoria, but we had to make this decision in the interest of protecting public health,” said City Manager Jesús Garza in the release. “We appreciate the community’s patience, and we look forward to celebrating with you again after the pandemic subsides.”
