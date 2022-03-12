Like a lot of daughters, Victoria Ramirez says her dad was always there for her.
"He was my first best friend. He was my world," Ramirez said, adding, "He gave us a lot of memories. They're all I live off now."
The death of Ramirez's father was perhaps the most difficult time of her life, she said. But that difficult time was made staggeringly worse, she said, by Heaven's Gate Funeral Home, a now closed funeral home that once did business in downtown Victoria at 412 N. Main St.
Ramirez and other Heaven's Gate clients have criticized the business for providing service they said was so terrible that it compounded their grief, stressed them financially and ruined funeral ceremonies for their loved ones.
"I wouldn't wish what happened to me on my worst enemy," Ramirez said. "This is ridiculous what me and my family had to experience."
In fact, at least 12 of the funeral home's former clients are now clients of Cuero attorney Brian Cromeens. Once a court deadline lapses at the end of the March, Cromeens intends to sue Heavens' Gate's former funeral director-in-charge Joey Rodriguez, business owner Kyle Marthiljohni and his father Brent Marthiljohni, who owns the property.
Additionally, the funeral home has served customers as late as January despite having a delinquent license to operate since Aug. 31.
Kyle Marthiljohni said in a written statement Saturday that the funeral home was supposed to have been closed since August.
"As documentation shows, Heaven's Gate Funeral Home has been closed since August of 2021 when its license expired. Any funerals conducted afterwards would've been without legal consent from the state. In September 2021, I notified the funeral commission about the actions of a specific funeral director. I'm deeply appalled to learn about the damage he has caused."
Rodriguez, the funeral director, and Brent Marthiljohni did not respond to phone calls requesting comment.
According to state records, Brent Marthiljohni registered on Jan. 18 a new business under the name of "Cardinal Funeral Home" at the same address Heaven's Gate operated from. Google listings also show Cardinal as occupying that address.
Vidal Perez
Ramirez, 21, often played a game with her father when she was a kid.
He would tell her how much he loved her, saying "I love you to the moon and back," she said.
She would fire back by one-upping him, saying, "I love you to Pluto and back."
Although the back and forth was fun for the two, it also told her she was indeed deeply loved.
Shortly before his death, Perez played the game once more with his daughter while lying on a hospital bed with a breathing tube.
Her father, Vidal Perez, an Inteplast operator of 10 years, had a quiet personality but an abundant warmth that made friends out of strangers throughout the community, Ramirez said. He died at the age of 43 on Dec. 4.
After his death, Ramirez and her family hired Heaven's Gate to hold a funeral service for her father. The service, which occurred 10 days later was so unprofessional and poorly managed, she said, that it left her in disbelief.
"The whole thing felt like it wasn't even real," she said. "It felt like a movie."
Red flags began to appear days before the service when Ramirez and her family consulted with the funeral home's manager, Isaias Vega, she said. While they were looking at temporary caskets to hold her father during the service before he was to be cremated, she remembers seeing a body that was not her father's in a casket in the unrefrigerated showroom.
As they were talking, Ramirez began to feel uncomfortable when she said Vega started joking about how easy it was to put pants on her father's body. During the conversation, Vega continually vaped in front of the family, appeared intoxicated and kept repeating himself, she said.
"I couldn't even react," she said. "I had just lost my dad."
Vega could not be reached by phone for comment.
On the day of the service, she said Vega was late, resulting in the funeral being delayed by hours.
When Vega did arrive for the funeral service, he was dressed in jeans, boots and a T-shirt. It was apparel more fitting for a backyard barbecue rather than sending off her father, she said.
Vega also was completely unprepared for the service, she said, and made her complete a memorial photo slideshow during the funeral as her family grieved her father in the other room. Ramirez said she had paid Vega to complete the slideshow. She doesn't know why he did not.
When she did get to see her father, she was shocked by the condition of her father's body.
"It looked like he was melting in the casket," she said, adding also that one of his eyelids was peeling back.
Finally, about 9 p.m. by the end of the service, which was supposed to conclude at 6 p.m., Ramirez said Vega tried to flirt with her and her sister.
Diana Paz
Chris Paz, a Victoria resident who hired Heaven's Gate to manage his mother Diana Paz's funeral service, said he had a similarly terrible experience.
After his mother's death, Chris Paz decided to hire the funeral home because their online reviews were mostly positive. Paz and his family were looking for a "very basic" service to be held Jan. 7 and ended up paying about $5,000 for the service and cremation.
"I'm not a rich person," he said, adding, "I was not asking a lot, but it was more than I bargained for."
Nevertheless, the quality of the service was nowhere near what they expected, and seemingly never-ending delays for essential end-of-life paperwork seriously stressed the family's finances and nerves. Heaven's Gate's funeral director and staff were about two hours late, and the service they provided was disorganized, he said.
He also remembers the inside of the funeral home being filthy, and there appeared to be smeared fecal matter on the floor of the men's restroom.
"It was an embarrassment," he said.
Paz, who suffered a heart attack in April, said he literally thought he was going to experience another one at the funeral home.
After the service, further complications gave Paz and his family even more stress. Paz had thought his mother's remains were to be cremated as soon as possible with the completion of her death certificate and other paperwork.
But Paz said he later learned that a check sent by Heaven's Gate to Victoria Mortuary Service, which was to handle the cremation, had bounced. That required Paz to pay an additional $1,350 to Victoria Mortuary Service to finally cremate his mother. The cremation did not occur until about Jan. 25, and the delay, uncertainty and additional required payment contributed to severe anxiety for Paz, he said.
"It’s like the majority of the focus is not even on my mom," he said. "I'm a barber in town ... People sit in my chair every day, and I've been telling them about this because I don't want people to go through this."
Since then, Paz said he has often wondered and worried whether his mother was ever in fact cremated. He said he has had some relief after receiving from Victoria Mortuary Service a once cherished hair clip that she wore during the funeral service. Despite that, he admits the doubts sometimes still arise.
"I couldn't mourn properly," he said. "I was always wondering. I'm just waiting for them to tell me something."
David Rodriguez
Christina Rodriguez, a Cuero native who has since moved to San Antonio, said she and her family hired Heaven's Gate after they had worked with Joey Rodriguez, its funeral director, for two previous services for loved ones. Those two prior services were OK, she said, but the quality of the third was reprehensible.
Like Ramirez and Paz, Christina Rodriguez recalled staff who appeared at the service in street clothes, including Vega who was wearing a sleeveless undershirt. Preparations for the service, like the slideshow, were not ready. At the time of the Dec. 10 service, which was five days after her father's death, his skin had darkened and appeared bruised. The makeup on his face looked "packed on," she said.
"You're in disbelief seeing this," Rodriguez said.
For Rodriguez, who has nine other siblings and is often entrusted with handling things in her family, her anger at the funeral home's failure to prepare as well as the grief for her father's death were put on hold so she could salvage the service as best she could by performing tasks she had already paid the funeral home to do.
"Yes, I was frustrated, but my thing was I need to be the strong one," she said. "It was their job to set those things up."
In the weeks after the service, Rodriguez called the funeral home's representatives repeatedly to find out the status on her father's death certificate, which was needed for his cremation.
She said Vega and the funeral director not only gave her the runaround but also flat-out lied, saying the delays were out of their hands.
Those delays resulted in her father's body remaining at Victoria Mortuary Service for about two months.
"You don't get closure. You can't begin to heal," she said.
Consequences
About 2:40 p.m. on Jan. 6, Victoria police officers were dispatched to Heaven's Gate for an investigation, said Lauren Meaux, Victoria Police Department spokeswoman, on Friday. Police declined to answer questions about what they discovered, who called them or why.
Although the department does not have an active investigation stemming from the visit, police have since referred "the incident" to the Texas Funeral Service Commission, Meaux said.
Glen Bower, Funeral Commission executive director, said the commission does not confirm or comment on active investigations. The commission tries to close investigations within 90-120 days.
According to a state license database, Heaven's Gate's license has been delinquent since Aug. 31, meaning it was never renewed.
Although the commission can hand down disciplinary actions, which could include court injunctions, cease and desist letters or even criminal charges, those are applied to force a funeral home into compliance, rather than to punish after the fact.
Each year, the commission receives about 180 complaints, he said.
Although many of those complaints are about poor service and unprofessional demeanor, Bower said those faults do not fall under the purview of his commission.
"It is disturbing when I hear funeral directors or funeral home employees are not the most compassionate, and that is bothersome," Bower said. "But there is no statute or law that says they have to be."
