Elizabeth Drane, a junior at Industrial High School and Girl Scout, died while on a cruise with her family, said her father, Alexander Drane, 47, on Tuesday.
On Saturday, the sixth evening of an eight day cruise to the Bahamas, Elizabeth began to experience neck and chest pain, her father said. Her symptoms quickly worsened until she was struggling to breathe, and she was taken to the ship’s infirmary.
By the time she got to the infirmary, Elizabeth’s skin had turned blue, her father said. CPR was attempted but was unsuccessful, and Elizabeth died in the ship’s infirmary.
Elizabeth gained recognition in Victoria in 2021 for her proposal to build a public dog park in Riverside Park. She had been working with city officials to make that project a reality when she died.
“I know, although this was probably the biggest nightmare of our lives, it was also the best time of our lives,” he said. “This last week we spent on a cruise line, just enjoying ourselves and just spending quality time as a family all the way up until her last few minutes on the earth.”
Elizabeth had Marfan syndrome, but it is unclear yet whether that was the cause of death. Marfan syndrome is a rare genetic disorder that affects connective tissues and can sometimes have severe complications involving the heart.
Because of Marfan syndrome, Elizabeth’s aortic root was dilated to 4.7 centimeters prior to the cruise. She was a patient at Texas Children’s Hospital, but their protocols prevent them from operating until dilation reaches 5 centimeters, her father said.
Her body is currently in the Texas City medical examiner’s office, and the family is pushing for an autopsy, her father said.
“We’re hoping to get an autopsy, so that we can determine cause of death,” he said. “They want to get tissue samples, so they can run DNA, do research and hopefully change a lot of those protocols, so that she’ll be the last child to experience these medical issues and pass away from them.”
Elizabeth was a mature girl with deep empathy and compassion, her father said.
“She’s passionate about helping others,” he said. “Especially when it comes to animals. She loves her animals deeply.”
Elizabeth’s connection to animals began when she was young, her father said.
“She had a lot of medical issues growing up, and she turned to a lot of her animals for kind of emotional support,” her father said.
After high school, Elizabeth planned on traveling to Indiana to attend a school with an animal psychology program.
“She wanted to work with lions at the big cat sanctuaries, and just learn how to handle the emotions of animals,” he said.
As a Girl Scout, Elizabeth turned her love for animals into a Gold Award project. For her project, Elizabeth was working toward getting Riverside Bark, a dog park in Riverside Park, established.
In November, the city’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan identified a potential location for the dog park.
Elizabeth was dedicating the park to the memory of her puppy, Bosco, who died of parvovirus. To raise funds for the project, she planned on selling bricks to be used in the construction that pet owners could purchase to honor the memory of their pets, she said.
Now, her family wants to take on the project and see it that it is done in her memory, her father said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.