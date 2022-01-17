Vanessa Hicks-Callaway honored Martin Luther King Jr. in a speech at Monday’s meeting of the Victoria County Republican Party.
In her speech, Hicks-Callaway, an Army veteran and Victoria GOP volunteer, reflected on King’s words and actions.
In her first reflection, Hicks-Callaway discussed King’s “I Have a Dream” speech and how she felt the political left has twisted King’s desire that people be judged not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.
“The progressive left has destroyed King’s dream,” Hicks-Callaway said. “They have created a nightmare, combined with socialism, the big media push and censorship.”
In her second point, Hicks-Callaway said that the conservative movement is unpopular and Republicans should study King’s nonviolent tactics to achieve social change.
In her final reflection, Hicks-Callaway discussed what “content of character means” to her.
“For me, personally, it means a relationship with the Lord Jesus Christ,” she said. It also includes understanding the United States Constitution and holding education in high regard.
“Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did not die in vain for Lt. Col. Vanessa Hicks-Callaway,” she said. “Tonight, I want to say this to you: I hope that Dr. King did not die in vain for anyone that’s here.”
The King family requested that there be no celebration until voting rights legislation passes, including the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act.
“President Biden and Congress used their political muscle to deliver a vital infrastructure deal, and now we are calling on them to do the same to restore the very voting rights protections my father and countless other civil rights leaders bled to secure,” Martin Luther King III said in a statement.
In Victoria, celebration organizers like the Golden Crescent Urban Chamber of Commerce elected to honor the King family’s wishes, said Ricky Mumphord, chamber member and co-owner of Mumphord’s Place BBQ.
