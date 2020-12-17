Ten Victoria health care workers became the first people in the region to receive the COVID-19 vaccine Thursday.
Physicians and nurses received the first doses of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech shortly after the doses arrived at Citizens Medical Center Thursday morning. The vaccinations were the first in the Crossroads region, which has lost hundreds of residents to the respiratory disease.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
