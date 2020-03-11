The Victoria Fire Department prepares to extinguish a house fire on Crestwood Drive. The back of the home caught fire Wednesday night. Two men in the home were treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.
Two Victoria residents were treated for smoke inhalation Wednesday night after the back of their house caught fire at 703 Crestwood Drive.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 7:48 p.m. to find flames coming from the back of the structure, said Assistant Fire Chief Shannon Martin. The two men, whose names were not available Wednesday, were at home at the time of the fire and were safely evacuated, Martin said.
