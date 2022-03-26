The only thing standing on a vacant lot in Victoria’s Silver City neighborhood is a pipe jutting high out of the ground. There’s a rectangular foundation covered in crumbling shale, and that’s it.
The lot is an eyesore, and it’s not the only one.
Across town, near the Queen City neighborhood, a lot on Loma Vista Avenue is nothing but a pile of rubble. The lot is the wreckage of a home, and it sits like a scar marring the face of one of Victoria’s older neighborhoods.
The City of Victoria is seeking to acquire lots like these across the city and transform them from eyesores into family homes.
“The intent is to to build single family homes on vacant lots in the neighborhoods that need to be revitalized, the neighborhoods that need a shot in the arm,” Victoria assistant manager Mike Etienne said.
The city has an infill housing plan to build affordable family housing on these lots, Etienne said. This is the city’s second phase of their affordable housing plan, which began with the Enchanted Gardens and Odem Street apartment complexes. The city will begin the project by acquiring a limited number of lots in some of Victoria’s older neighborhoods.
It’s important that the houses be concentrated to certain areas, said John Henneberger, co-director of the Texas Low Income Housing Information Service. For revitalization of a neighborhood, the city can also tackle projects aside from housing.
The lots the city is pursuing for the program may either be sold to the city or donated, Etienne said. If the landowners choose to donate their lots to the city, then the city will forgive the liens on the properties.
Many of these vacant lots have liens on them that are higher than the value of the property, which can make it difficult to sell, Etienne said. Because of that, owners often abandon the properties.
“They just leave it, and the city ends up spending thousands of dollars per year to maintain those properties because they’re abandoned,” he said.
The city has identified 10 vacant lots that they are pursuing for the pilot phase of the infill housing program, Etienne said.
If the goal of the program is revitalization, then the city needs to be careful place the homes in a concentrated area, Henneberger said.
“It has to be concentrated in a particular area, so it has the impact,” he said. “Putting one new house in a 20 square block area that hasn’t had any new housing for a long time, where there’s a lot of deteriorated housing conditions is not going to cause a sudden rebirth or reinvestment in that neighborhood. It’s just a one off deal.”
Etienne echoed Henneberger’s statement.
“The intent is not to find lots, it’s to find an area that has a significant number of vacant lots,” Etienne said. “The intent is not to do one here, do one there. We would like to build in a neighborhood that needs multiple lots to be filled.”
Once the city acquires the lots, they’ll accept bids from builders, and award the lots to the winner bidder for free, Etienne said. The builder will then construct, with their own money, affordable housing on the lots.
“We would prefer that (the homes) be at three (bedroom) two (bath),” Etienne said. “That’s more marketable.”
To keep the price of the home down for buyers, the homes can only be priced 10%-15% above construction costs, Etienne said. Because the builders will not have to pay the for the lot as well the construction costs, this can incentivize them to take on the projects.
Henneberger said it is important for the city to target people that truly need the assistance of affordable housing when searching for buyers.
“The last thing you want is for somebody to move into that house and then turn around a sell it to make a profit,” he said. “And then someone turns it into a rent house. That happens.”
To prevent this, the city will require the homebuyers to remain in the home for five years, Etienne said. If they choose to leave before the five years is up, then the homeowner will have to pay back the city the value of the lot.
The city will also help the builders find qualified home buyers, Etienne said. Moreover, they will aid home buyers with down payment and closing cost assistance.
“We know that the main reason why people or families do not buy a house is because of the lack of money for the down payment and closing costs,” he said.
Down payment and closing cost assistance will be funded using community development block grant funds, according to a news release. There are federal funds that must be used for community development and elimination of poverty in qualifying census tracts.
Other costs are “funded by the Victoria Housing Finance Corporation, which makes money on some of its projects through developer fees and bond issuance fees,” according to the news release. The VHFC will receive about $500,000 from the Enchanted Gardens apartments this fall, and its projects are estimated to earn $5 million over the next 17 years.
If this pilot phase of the program is successful, then the city will continue it, Etienne said.
For revitalization of an area, the city should look beyond just affordable housing in vacant lots, Henneberger said.
“It’s important, if you’re trying to revitalize the area, that the city makes sure that the streets are up the standard,” he said. “That the flood control and drainage systems are appropriate. That the sidewalks are present with adequate street lighting. There’s a lot the city can do with just the way that it provides public infrastructure, which can magnify the impact of producing some new affordable housing in the area.”
