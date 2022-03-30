For the last two years as the COVID-19 pandemic raged, Doctors’ Day has not been celebrated as Citizens Medical Center normally would.
This year, however, as the pandemic has begun to slow down, the hospital was able to celebrate its doctors with a sit-down luncheon and a small gift for the first time in two years Wednesday in the Central Classroom at Citizens Medical Center.
Doctors came and went throughout the day to sit, make jokes, enjoy the company of their fellow doctors and receive a small flashlight to thank them for their service this past year.
“It’s been a really rough two years for the medical community in general,” said Dr. Daniel Cano, Citizens chief medical officer. “Physicians in all health care have given a lot of themselves to get through the pandemic, and we’re finally starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel, and it’s nice that the hospital and the medical community in general can take a day to honor the work of physicians.”
Everyone at the hospital is part of the team, with the physicians being a large piece of that, and it’s nice to have that appreciation, Cano said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic started in 2020, the hospital’s Doctors’ Day event was canceled. It was an all-hands-on-deck situation, and the following year, doctors simply stopped by and took lunches to-go, Cano said.
Some of the challenges some of the doctors have faced the last couple of years include nephrologists having to provide increased numbers of dialysis treatments for COVID-19 patients, OB-GYNs struggling to provide proper care virtually and cardiologists having to act fast in emergencies without knowing whether a patient had COVID-19 before treating them. For some, it even included challenges of not being able to see their family overseas.
It was a challenge for nephrologists. A lot of the COVID-19 patients they dealt with had kidney failure, which resulted in shortages in staffing and machines because they require more frequent dialysis treatments than other kidney patients, said Dr. Haresh Kumar, Citizens nephrologist .
“Usually, we do dialysis three times a week, but for COVID patients, we were doing daily dialysis,” Kumar said. “That not only put a lot of strain on the hospital, but (also) dialysis nurses in particular.”
Kumar said it was great to be able to sit down and chat with other doctors and friends after so long being only to meet on the floors and the intensive care units.
“Everyone needs time to relax,” he said.
DeTar Healthcare System also honored their doctors Wednesday morning for the occasion with omelettes. They also will have a fiesta-themed lunch Thursday, said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson.
“On March 30, we take time to thank our doctors — newcomer and veteran, primary care and specialist — for their unwavering care of the more than 200,000 lives we touch each year,” said DeTar CEO Bernard Leger in a letter to the editor.
Every physician who works in DeTar’s hospitals and clinics has a heroic story to tell, and DeTar honors them, Leger said.
Citizens celebrates their doctors every day, and the hospital can’t operate without them, Citizens CEO Mike Olson said.
“This past year has been particularly challenging,” Olson said. “Everybody has had to work extra hard with the COVID situation. At times, we’ve had the hospital completely full and maxed out with our ICUs.”
The doctors at Citizens have had to put in a lot of extra hours this last year to make sure patients got the care they needed, he said.
“You can’t thank them enough for the sacrifices they make and their families,” Olson said.
