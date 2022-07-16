This week the Biden administration, in the wake of the overturning of Roe v. Wade, issued an executive order that mandates hospitals provide abortion services if the life of the mother is in danger.
While Texas has filed a lawsuit in response to the administration's executive order, exceptions already exist in state law in life-of-the-mother situations, and local hospitals remain committed to providing the best care for their patients.
The administration's executive order asks the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to enforce the Emergency Medical Treatment and Active Labor Act to protect health care providers' judgment regardless of state restrictions.
"It is critical that providers know that a physician or other qualified medical personnel’s professional and legal duty to provide stabilizing medical treatment to a patient who presents to the emergency department and is found to have an emergency medical condition preempts any directly conflicting state law or mandate that might otherwise prohibit such treatment," according to the executive order. "If a physician believes that a pregnant patient presenting at an emergency department, including certain labor and delivery departments, is experiencing an emergency medical condition as defined by EMTALA, and that abortion is the stabilizing treatment necessary to resolve that condition, the physician must provide that treatment."
Since the executive order was issued, HHS has issued guidance to health care providers.
“Under the law, no matter where you live, women have the right to emergency care — including abortion care,” HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra said in the department's guidance. “Today, in no uncertain terms, we are reinforcing that we expect providers to continue offering these services, and that federal law preempts state abortion bans when needed for emergency care. Protecting both patients and providers is a top priority, particularly in this moment."
However, the order has been challenged in a lawsuit by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton on the grounds it violates the state's sovereign interests.
While the state and Biden administration go through litigation, hospitals in the region have said they are committed to providing the necessary care to pregnant patients in the Crossroads.
"Our hospitals are committed to providing safe, quality care for all of our patients and also to complying with the law. Nothing has changed or affected our compliance with EMTALA," said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson. "The Texas statute and EMTALA are not in conflict with each other."
Citizens Medical Center also said it is committed to patient care under the new HHS guidance.
"We work confidently to meet the standard of care for every patient within the guidelines of State and Federal laws," said Jennifer McDaniel, Citizens Medical Center spokesperson. "If a patient presents at Citizens Medical Center with an emergency medical condition, we will do everything possible to stabilize and treat the patient."
The Advocate reached out to Cuero Regional Hospital and Memorial Medical Center in Port Lavaca, but calls were not returned.
