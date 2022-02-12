Victoria’s hotel industry is performing better than it was prior to the pandemic.
Hotels in Victoria recovered relatively quickly, said Joel Novosad, director of the Victoria Convention & Visitors Bureau. Many of the people staying in the hotels are there for business, said Veronica Terrasas, general manager of Victoria’s Hilton Garden Inn. The city is hopeful that they will be able to attract tourists to the area who will stay in the hotels, as well, Novosad said.
“For 2021, our occupancy rate was a little over 63%,” he said. “That was actually higher than 2019, so pre-pandemic levels which was a little over 62%.”
Nationally, the hotel occupancy rates were just 48.7% for the week ending with Jan. 22, according to STR, a company that analyzes data pertaining to the hospitality industry. This is down 15.9% from the same week in 2019.
Victoria’s period of poor hotel occupancy rates during the pandemic was relatively short, Novosad said. In April and May of 2020, the rates dropped into the 30%-40% range, but those number soon rose.
“Our August of 2020 outperformed our August of 2019,” he said. “That shows you how quickly the Victoria market rebounded.”
The raw numbers might suggest that the hospitality industry in Victoria has fully recovered, but some aren’t sure whether it’s back just yet.
“I want to say it is coming back,” Terrasas said. “It isn’t quite where it was in 2019 just yet. I think that’s because of some hesitation with omicron still in our area.”
Other local hotels have had different experiences. Alexis Jones, general manager of Holiday Inn Express & Suites, said her business has only gotten better during the pandemic.
“We have been getting more and more people,” she said. “Even at the beginning when it was really bad, we picked up a lot guests.”
Much of the clientele during the pandemic has been workers in the construction and electric industries, as well as traveling nurses, Jones said. So many of these types of workers have stayed
“That really kept us filled up,” she said. “Most of our regular guests had to find other places to go because we were always filled up.”
Terrasas said her hotel and many others in the area hosted traveling nurses throughout the pandemic.
“We have seen a decrease in (traveling nurse) numbers from last year, so that is letting us know that we are on the right track,” Terrasas said.
Terrasas doesn’t expect a full recovery until the summer months.
“Even for spring break, you’re going to find those that are still hesitant,” she said. “I think (summer) is where people are finally going to branch out a little bit.”
There are a few things in Victoria that attract visitors, Novosad said.
Victoria has a strong sports market with good facilities, and it is centrally located between both major and rural cities, Novosad said. The leisure market in Victoria is also attractive.
“It’s art. It’s live music. It’s sports,” he said. “There’s a good mix of events that can help drive that weekend traffic.”
