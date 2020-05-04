Family, dog escape Victoria house fire
Buy Now

Many of the items from inside and around the house at 2306 Ozark St. were burned or partially melted Friday night. A hole was still open in the ceiling on Saturday, the day after the fire occurred.

 By Geoff Sloan | gsloan@vicad.com

Fire marshal's officials are investigating a fire that burned a Victoria home Friday night.

Monday, investigators had not yet determined a cause for a blaze at 2306 Ozark St., said Fire Marshal Tom Legler.

According to Victoria County property records, the house is owned by Sheila Canales.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.