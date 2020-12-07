Retail shops, restaurants and some other business will have to reduce their capacity to 50% if local COVID hospitalizations rates continue to increase in the coming weeks, Victoria officials cautioned the public Monday.
In the last week, COVID-19 patients have occupied just under 15% of the region’s total number of hospital beds, and on Monday, COVID patients were occupying 15.24% of total beds in the Victoria region. That 15% threshold is the determining factor under Gov. Greg Abbott’s executive orders that would reverse some of the reopening measures currently available to local businesses.
Ciara McCarthy covers public health and health care for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. You can reach her at cmccarthy@vicad.com or at 580-6597. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.