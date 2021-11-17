Victoria residents crowded into the city’s Council Chambers Wednesday during the Victoria Public Library Advisory Board meeting. Attendees filled the seating area and spilled out into the building’s front hall. Some whispered prayers under their breath for wisdom for the board; others spoke excitedly to their neighbor.
They had all come to share their thoughts and hear the advisory board’s judgment on the fate of some 20 public library books, many of which feature LGBTQ characters and belong in the children’s or young adult section. A group of 12 residents had asked the board to reevaluate the presence of these titles in the library. Some asked for the books to be removed entirely, while others merely requested that they be moved to a clearly marked section.
After more than an hour of listening to residents’ arguments for and against the books, the board decided they would take no action Wednesday, saying that, given the enormous amount of information presented, they needed more time to consider the issue.
“I want to be empathetic to and understanding of everyone’s concerns. As a board, I think it’s our responsibility to make an appropriate decision,” said Tony Vasquez, the board’s chairperson. “We will now take the time to deliberate and eventually make that decision.”
The issue began this summer when Gay Patek, a resident and grandmother to 11 children, became aware of the presence of two books at the library — “Jack (Not Jackie)” and “I’m Not a Girl.” Each of the two picture books tell the story of a transgender kid. Her daughter, who had discovered the books while there with her kids, had sent Patek a photo of them and a text saying she wasn’t sure if she would bring her kids to the library any more.
Patek went on to create a list of about 200 “concerning” books, which she discovered by browsing the library and searching its database with key words such as “gender identity,” she said. Some she considered pornographic, either because they had explicit images in them or “create sexual excitement,” she said. Others she objected to because they told the stories of people who identify as lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, or queer.
“Our main concern is there’s an ideology that is being presented to children while parents have no idea that these books are in the library,” said Patek.
Patek then gathered a group of similarly concerned friends and neighbors to read and review the books on her list. At a meeting in August with the library director, Dayna Williams-Capone, the group submitted 43 formal citizen request forms for reevaluation of library material.
After reviewing the requests and books in question, Williams-Capone said none of the books would be removed and that she did not recommend moving them to an alternate location in the library because it would “disrupt our system of organization” and “place an undue burden on library users who want to access these titles.”
“Working in the public library, you take a very big picture view of all of the community,” said Williams-Capone during an interview Wednesday afternoon. “Our purpose in the collection policy is to serve the full community needs and interests ...We don’t just focus our collections on small groups or individuals.”
Residents then appealed her decision, requesting the advisory board to consider the matter.
Comments during the public meeting were mixed. Some expressed concerns that books they consider pornographic can be found in the children’s section. One man showed a cartoon image from “Let’s Talk About It: The Teen’s guide to Sex, Relationships, and Being a Human,” written for children ages 14-17, of two fully naked people and another that portrayed two people involved in a sexually explicit act.
“Anyone who saw the pornographic books, if they’re not concerned, I would question why aren’t they concerned,” said Patek.
Others merely had objections to books that portray LGBTQ identities as normal. They said they were concerned these books were indoctrinating or brainwashing their kids.
“Please don’t forget that we’re talking about children, very small children sometimes. Nobody has the right to assault our children with beliefs and ideologies that we do not agree with or adhere to,” said Lynette Zeller.
Others thanked the library for providing a safe space for people of “all ages and life experiences” and for maintaining and growing such a diverse collection.
“I bring my child to the library to expand his horizons, to learn about other races, cultures, science, what other people are doing, what other families look like, what other people are living,” said Samantha Bell, the mother of a 7-year-old boy. “That’s what a library should be. It should be inclusive. It should be there for everybody.”
Victoria Hudgeons said she understands people’s concerns about what they might call sexually explicit materials, but as a queer kid, who grew up not far from Victoria, she said queer representation is important.
“Queer people exist,” she said. “You’re looking at one. We live in this community too, and the library serves all of us. You can’t put queer books behind a lock and key and expect your vulnerable queer kid in the closet to be able to go access that information. They’re scared. They’re alone. They’re facing hate from people like this.”
She said it took her a long time to figure out who she was because she didn’t have access to representation.
“Everyone is so concerned about protecting children, but no one’s speaking out for the queer children,” she said.
The library’s advisory board ultimately decided to postpone making a decision on the matter so that they could spend more time reviewing the material and deliberating on a possible solution.
“I back our library staff. They worked really hard on this, but I think there were some valid points made,” said Brittanie Dierlam, the board’s vice chairperson. “I don’t know that it necessarily changed my opinions, but the reason I made the motion to table it and discuss later is because I feel like there’s more discussion that’s needed.”
The library’s advisory board’s next scheduled meeting is in February, however, a special meeting could be called earlier.
