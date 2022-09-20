On Thursday morning, a group of velcro-sneaker-wearing and stuffed-animal-toting preschoolers faced a serious problem at the Victoria Public Library. The “alphagator,” an alphabet-eating alligator, had a stomach ache.

The solution, which the children dutifully participated in, was to recite the alphabet back to the alphagator, which apparently relieved his symptoms.

The kids and their parents were at one of the public library’s story times, one of the events the library holds to help provide Victoria’s families with the resources they need to build their children’s literacy.

Different library story times geared toward babies up to 5-year-olds give kids free exposure to books and reading, which is important for early childhood literacy, according to Amy Barnhill-Guillot, a professor in the University of Houston-Victoria’s College of Education and Health Professionals.

“It is vitally important, and I really can't emphasize that enough,” Barnhill-Guillot said.

“A child's brain grows more in the first three years of life than it does during the entire lifespan, so the baby's brain is making all of those foundational connections,” she added.

Many studies show that children who come into kindergarten classes with exposure to reading and writing fare better in school than kids who don’t have that sort of background, according to Barnhill-Guillot, though that’s not always the case.

“Their brain is a very flexible thing, and so it is possible for some students to catch up even if they come to school with a lack of experience,” she said. “But the chances of them catching up are pretty slim, because probably they will continue to live in the same kind of non-literate environment that they spent their early childhood in.”

The issue of literacy quickly connects to larger societal questions, because families in lower socioeconomic positions may lack the resources or time for their children to have the sorts of access to educational materials which other families have, Barnhill-Guillot said.

This dynamic can create a vicious cycle where a lack of resources leads to worse educational outcomes, which then makes it even more challenging to get a higher paying job and be able to provide those resources for one’s own children.

Both Barnhill-Guillot and the library’s Youth Program Supervisor Noelle Elkin agreed that free library programs are one way of providing important literary resources that are accessible to everyone, not just those who can afford them.

The story times are the core of the library’s programs during the school year, Elkin said, which aren’t just listening to someone read a book. They also include interactive games, music, rhyming and coloring, which are more than just added bits of fun.

Activities like rhymes and songs are important for early childhood education because they help kids pay attention to the sounds of language, according to Barnhill-Guillot, so one of the best things parents and libraries can do at that early age is “just having fun with language.”

Felicia Montemayor, who comes to library events about three times a week with her 2-year-old daughter Amelia, echoed the idea that the events provide both fun and education.

Montemayor said since they started coming to the story times, they have noticed improvement in Amelia's vocabulary and her social interactions with other kids.

Martha Prosen, who said she brings her great-grandson Nolan to library events around once a week, agreed with Montemayor.

“It’s real good for him,” she said, citing how Nolan gets to be around other kids and learn his ABCs.

Beyond the story time events, the library also offers other educational events like its Learning Labs and Lego Labs during the school year, though they’re not as frequent as they are during the summer.

It’s also introducing the “1,000 Books Before Kindergarten” program, a year-round early childhood initiative that aims to encourage preschool kids and their families to read 1,000 books before they start kindergarten.