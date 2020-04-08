A 50-year-old Victoria man was transported to a hospital after his car struck a tree and utility pole on the 900 block of North Ben Jordan Street, traffic safety officer Emily Erickson said.

Raymond Randle was taken to Citizens Medical Center to be evaluated, Erickson said.

Ben Jordan crash
Buy Now

A 1999 Ford F150 lies in the 900 block of North Ben Jordan Street.

Erickson said Randle, who was driving a 1999 Ford F150, left the roadway and struck a tree and a utility pole, splintering it. Randle was not wearing a seat belt, Erickson said. The crash occurred about 8:55 p.m.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.