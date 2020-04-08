A 50-year-old Victoria man was transported to a hospital after his car struck a tree and utility pole on the 900 block of North Ben Jordan Street, traffic safety officer Emily Erickson said.
Raymond Randle was taken to Citizens Medical Center to be evaluated, Erickson said.
Erickson said Randle, who was driving a 1999 Ford F150, left the roadway and struck a tree and a utility pole, splintering it. Randle was not wearing a seat belt, Erickson said. The crash occurred about 8:55 p.m.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
