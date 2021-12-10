In recent years, when Ovelia Rivera attended Mass at the Catholic churches in downtown Victoria, she could count on finding Simon Cisneros waiting outside.
For years, Cisneros was a quiet, dependable presence at morning Mass at Our Lady of Lourdes, midday Mass at St. Mary's, evening Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows and weekend Mass at all three churches, as well as services around town. He'd sit on the steps out front of the church he'd chosen that day, or stand around the corner, or wait on the bench opposite the post office on Main Street, across from St. Mary's, which was one of his favorite spots, and wait for the parishioners to arrive.
"If you talked to him, he would speak to you," said Rivera, a lifelong Victoria resident who attends Mass every day. "It was always peace with him. And yet he had so little in life, that you would wonder, 'How is he making it?'"
Cisneros, a short man with a dark complexion who often sported a mustache and goatee, spent much of his time downtown, occasionally sleeping in the doorways of local businesses, until he obtained a subsidized apartment near Ramsey's Restaurant five years ago. He could often be seen riding a beat-up bicycle, listening to Top 40 music on his portable radio.
Though he seldom attended Mass, seemingly preferring to remain on the periphery, members of local parishes embraced Cisneros as a part of their family. He seldom asked for charity, but accepted it when offered — which it often was. Whether it was money and clothes, a ride to his apartment or lunch at Whataburger, Victoria's churchgoers gave readily to him.
"Simon taught us how to be Christians — how to be patient, kind and merciful," Rivera said.
Cisneros died in late September at the age of 58. A memorial Mass was held for him last month at Our Lady of Sorrows.
Keith Rucker, a case manager at Mid-Coast Family Services, first met Cisneros in 1998, when Rucker was employed at Gulf Bend Center, a regional mental health and rehabilitation center based in Victoria. Cisneros had recently moved to Victoria after several years at a state-run psychiatric hospital, Rucker said, and spent much of his time downtown, sleeping on park benches and seeking assistance from local churches and Victoria Christian Assistance Ministries.
Though Cisneros was born with his neck cocked permanently to the right, and struggled in the months before his death with liver failure, which left his stomach bloated, he seldom complained.
"That’s what was so striking about Simon, is how he handled all that," said the Rev. Jacob Koether, pastor of Our Lady of Sorrows. "He’d never talk about pain. He’d never complain. He’d just say, 'Father, pray for me, I've got to go to the doctor for this.' It was almost like he never brought it up."
On one freezing winter night, Cindy Brewer, a member of St. Mary's, encountered Simon sitting in a doorway on Constitution Street, wearing nothing but flip flops on his feet. When she and her husband asked if he needed anything, he didn't ask for a blanket or a sleeping bag. He asked for socks.
"Simon didn’t ask unless he really needed something, and only (asked) someone he’d already been in contact with," Brewer said. "I guess it was more of a friendship. He had to know you."
Churchgoers often invited Cisneros into Mass, and he occasionally accepted, typically sitting in the back when he did.
Daniel DeRouen, a close friend of Cisneros who often saw him at Mass at Our Lady of Sorrows and St. Mary's, said Cisneros found comfort and joy in the generosity he encountered at local churches, and likely considered his faith important to him.
"I recall, one time, going to his apartment to visit him," DeRouen said. "His door was ajar, and I recall seeing him laying on his couch sleeping. His Bible was open. It was a beautiful image in my mind."
As his health deteriorated this year, Cisneros retained his sense of humor — and his appetite. One day, right after getting his stomach drained at DeTar Hospital, he insisted on going to Pinto Bean with Rucker, where he ordered a taco with spicy salsa verde.
On another occasion, after his bike was stolen, Rucker took him to Academy to buy a replacement. Rucker remembers Cisneros "grinning ear to ear" as he rode his new bike around the store.
Cisneros spent his last weeks in inpatient treatment at Hospice of South Texas, where he was cared for by the nursing staff and visited by friends from his apartment complex and staff from Mid-Coast Family Services.
After what Ashley Eggebeen, a registered nurse who helped care for Cisneros, described as a "peaceful and comfortable passing," he received an anointing, apostolic pardon and final commendation from the Rev. Patrick Knippenberg of Our Lady of Lourdes.
As the news of his passing spread, Rivera and her husband asked Deacon Ed Molina of Our Lady of Sorrows if the church could hold a rosary for Cisneros. Molina brought the idea to Koether, who decided the church would host a full memorial Mass.
Even with barely a day's notice, an estimated 100 people showed up.
"It was that sense of providence that really touched me, in that funeral," Koether said. "In Simon’s life, before he died, we were able to see God working. Even after he had passed, it was like God provided for his funeral. It was bigger than any one of us individually."
To the end, Cisneros' connection to Victoria's churches remained important to him.
One time, after Rucker picked him up from the hospital, he asked Cisneros whether he'd like be to dropped off at his apartment. Cisneros told Rucker to take him to church.
Rucker then asked Cisneros which church he belonged to.
"All of them," he said.
