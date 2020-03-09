A 37-year-old Victoria man was arrested Sunday and accused of burglary of a habitation, after Victoria police responded about 4 p.m. to a home intruder in the 1800 block of Goldman Street.
The resident told officers that she arrived at her home to find a unknown man inside and called 911 from outside, where she waited for police, according to a news release from Office David Brogger, spokesman for the Victoria Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.